Gary Molander

Gary "Bud" Allen Molander, 77, Crosby, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at St. Luke's Medical Center in Crosby after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17 at Concordia Lutheran Church, Crosby, with burial at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Ambrose. A livestream will be available on Youtube under NWULP14.

Gary was born April 7, 1944, at the Noonan hospital to George and Mabel (Moen) Molander. He was baptized and confirmed at Concordia Lutheran Church.

He attended school in Crosby and graduated from Crosby High School in 1962. He played basketball and football for the Crosby Maroons. He attended the School of Forestry at Bottineau and played basketball for the Jacks where he was selected to the all-conference team and was also selected to the Lumberjack Hall of Fame.

He married Donna Brandvold on March 28, 1964, at Manger Lutheran Church, rural Bottineau. They first lived in Crosby a few years, then in Mayville while Gary finished college at Mayville State. As a senior at Mayville State he was the freshman basketball coach and assistant varsity coach.

They lived in Buxton and rural Reynolds when Gary began his teaching and coaching career at Central Valley, Buxton-Reynolds.

They returned to Crosby in 1973 where he taught in the Divide County School District until 2000. He also farmed and did crop adjusting. He coached various sports and was athletic director. He was selected to the North Dakota High School Athletic Directors Hall of Fame.

Bud and Donna enjoyed traveling in recent years, taking lots of two-lane highways so they could stop off and see things – and always looking for different places to eat. He enjoyed family time and gave lots of driving lessons to grandchildren. His favorite title was "Grandpa Bud."

He is survived by his wife, Donna; his children, Scott (Carolyn) of Indianapolis, Ind., LaDawn (Lynn) Torgerson of Minot, Shane (Carrie) of Bismarck, and Craig (Stacy) of Fishers, Ind.; grandchildren, Maggie Molander of Chicago; Sarah Molander of Indianapolis; Hannah Torgerson of Fargo; Emma Torgerson of Grand Forks; Alex Molander and Charli Molander of Bismarck; Brittney (Sean) McNamara, Finn & Poppy of San Diego, Calif.; Megan Vandergrift of Pendleton, Ind.; and Wyatt Molander of Fishers, Ind.; two brothers-in-law, Goodwin Haugland and Selmer Larson, both of Crosby; sister-in-law, Janis Brandvold of Bottineau; sister-in-law & brother-in-law, Helen & Lee Taylor of Newport, Ind., and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, DeLoris (Dolly) Myhra, Marlys Haugland and Georgia Larson; brother-in-law, Clayton Myhra; brother-in-law, Marvin Brandvold; sister-in-law, JoAnn Brandvold; great-nephew, Justin Haugland, and great-niece, Kaili Jacobson.

