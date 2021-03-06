Menu
Gary Sauve
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021

Gary Sauve

Gary Lee Sauve, age 74, of Bismarck, N.D. and Gilbert, Arizona, died on Feb. 12, 2021. He was born March 9, 1946 in Crookston, Minnesota. He graduated from Crookston High School and Moorhead State University.

Gary is survived by his wife, Bonnie Sauve and her children Troy (Claudette) Reno, Lisa (Dan) Soderberg, and Travis (Lara) Reno; his first wife, Marilyn Sauve and sons Shawn (Kerry) Sauve, Joel (Darlene) Sauve; 12 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; he was the eldest of six siblings, sisters Sharon Sauve and Debra Parrish; brothers Dennis Sauve, Randy (Gail) Sauve, and Les (Melinda) Sauve.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred and Edna Mae Sauve; mother-in-law Jennie Robinson; and sister-in-law Linda Sauve.

Gary spent five decades in financial advising, investments, and insurance -- never retiring. An off-the-charts extrovert, he could meet people anytime, anywhere, and in the financial services industry he found his calling -- he loved the products -- and he loved to meet people and find ways to serve them. Gary was a person of faith -- had a love for Jesus, a love for the Bible, and a love for the church. Over his life he intentionally invested in the lives of people -- he did this in his personal life, through his business and his career, and through his church.

A memorial celebration will be held 11 a.m. June 19, at Bismarck Community Church in Bismarck, N.D.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Bismarck Community Church
Bismarck, ND
So sorry to learn of Gary's passing. We were good friends in high school, and were confirmed together at Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston, MN. I remember him as being a smart kid with great sense of humor. My sympathies go out to his family and friends. I know that he will be dearly missed.
Bob Sabin
Friend
July 6, 2021
Dear family members of Gary, so sorry to see that Gary Sauve has passed. I was shocked. Gary left a tremendous influence upon me. I am so grateful to have known Gary. What a real gem he was! Gary you will be missed my friend and remembered . Gary left a very wonderful image upon my heart.
Tom Schumacher
Friend
June 20, 2021
I'm so very sorry to here of Gary's passing. He was a man with such a big heart, very knowledgeable, and passionate about finances. I'm so very grateful to have met him and had the opportunity to work with him.
Nikki Fischer-Buchholz
April 2, 2021
Bonne and family. We were so shocked and sad to read about Gary's passing. We will miss him very much as a friend and his expertise in helping us with our financial products.
Bob & Jan Pedersen
March 14, 2021
Dear Family of Gary, My thoughts and prayers are with you. I used to play tennis with Gary and found him to be competitive and a true sportsman. I'll always remember him for his friendly nature.
Dan Mattern
March 6, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
ONeil and Peggy Kauk
March 6, 2021
