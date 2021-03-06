Gary Sauve

Gary Lee Sauve, age 74, of Bismarck, N.D. and Gilbert, Arizona, died on Feb. 12, 2021. He was born March 9, 1946 in Crookston, Minnesota. He graduated from Crookston High School and Moorhead State University.

Gary is survived by his wife, Bonnie Sauve and her children Troy (Claudette) Reno, Lisa (Dan) Soderberg, and Travis (Lara) Reno; his first wife, Marilyn Sauve and sons Shawn (Kerry) Sauve, Joel (Darlene) Sauve; 12 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; he was the eldest of six siblings, sisters Sharon Sauve and Debra Parrish; brothers Dennis Sauve, Randy (Gail) Sauve, and Les (Melinda) Sauve.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred and Edna Mae Sauve; mother-in-law Jennie Robinson; and sister-in-law Linda Sauve.

Gary spent five decades in financial advising, investments, and insurance -- never retiring. An off-the-charts extrovert, he could meet people anytime, anywhere, and in the financial services industry he found his calling -- he loved the products -- and he loved to meet people and find ways to serve them. Gary was a person of faith -- had a love for Jesus, a love for the Bible, and a love for the church. Over his life he intentionally invested in the lives of people -- he did this in his personal life, through his business and his career, and through his church.

A memorial celebration will be held 11 a.m. June 19, at Bismarck Community Church in Bismarck, N.D.