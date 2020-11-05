Gary Schlagel

Gary D. Schlagel, 72, Valley City, passed away Nov. 2, 2020, at Essentia Health, Fargo. A funeral service with military honors will be held for Gary at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Valley City. He will be buried in the old Holy Trinity Cemetery, Fingal.

Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home. Regulations and guidelines set concerning COVID-19 will be followed; please wear your mask and practice social distancing. The funeral service will be live streamed, then archived, and can be viewed along with his obituary and tribute page on the funeral home website, www.lerudschuldt.com.