Gary Spletstoser

Gary B. Spletstoser, 68, of Center, passed away Nov. 17, 2020 in Crystal River, Florida.

He was born on Jan. 16, 1952 to Eldon and Carol Spletstoser in Inglewood, California. Gary was a heavy machine operator at BNI coal mine for 34 years. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting, golfing and traveling among many other hobbies but mostly he enjoyed spending time with his many great nephews and nieces. In North Dakota, he was a member of the Gun Club, a board member of the Square Butte Creek Golf Course, a city councilman for the City of Center, and a member of the Elks Lodge in Bismark. Gary taught Hunter Safety for Youth classes and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Center.

He was preceded in death by his father and his sister Susan Annala.

Gary is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Marilyn Spletstoser; mother Carol Spletstoser; children Jared (Kim) Spletstoser and Justin (Tara) Spletstoser; siblings Judi (Ron) Vetter, Lois (Jim) Mackey, Kathy Greff, Rick (Judy) Spletstoser and Daryl (Gladys) Spletstoser; grandchildren Ben and Kate Spletstoser.

Private cremation is under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, Florida. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.