Gayle Wieland

Gayle Wieland was a loving husband and father who went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 5, 2021. He was a humorous, fun-loving, and larger than life personality who had a softer, generous side that many were touched by over the years. He was always on the go and loved the outdoors. While he rarely attended church, he had a deep and strong faith in Jesus.

He was preceded by the love of his life, Monica Wieland (Sund) and his parents Ernest and Mildred.

He leaves behind three sons – John (Kim), Curt (Beth), and Jered (Darlene) as well as his sister Bobbie Erickson (Orlin) and two brothers, Marv (Karen) and Jay (Robyn). His grandchildren include Jacob, James, Jason, Catherine, Henry, Brett, and Jordan.

A celebration of his life will be held in the spring of 2022. He will be missed dearly!