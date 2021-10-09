Menu
Gayle Wieland

Gayle Wieland

Gayle Wieland was a loving husband and father who went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 5, 2021. He was a humorous, fun-loving, and larger than life personality who had a softer, generous side that many were touched by over the years. He was always on the go and loved the outdoors. While he rarely attended church, he had a deep and strong faith in Jesus.

He was preceded by the love of his life, Monica Wieland (Sund) and his parents Ernest and Mildred.

He leaves behind three sons – John (Kim), Curt (Beth), and Jered (Darlene) as well as his sister Bobbie Erickson (Orlin) and two brothers, Marv (Karen) and Jay (Robyn). His grandchildren include Jacob, James, Jason, Catherine, Henry, Brett, and Jordan.

A celebration of his life will be held in the spring of 2022. He will be missed dearly!


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Oct. 9, 2021.
Our parents were great friends and spent many a night playing cards. Gayle was the same age as my older brother and they were great friends too. Many shenanigans were undertaking with theses two and other friends. My condolences to his family and to all who shared his life .
Sherry Stewart Mueller
October 13, 2021
So sorry to hear of Gayles passing. Although I haven´t been in touch with him for quite sometime I remember him as a fun loving great guy. Our families spent many great times together in the Regent days. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family.
Dee Ann (Stewart) Hartman
Friend
October 13, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear this. Gayle was on city council when he lived in Newburg, and always willing to help out wherever needed. Rest In Peace Gayle!
Evette Bierman
Friend
October 12, 2021
Gayle will be missed. I worked with him as a security guard at Coteau. I have many fond memories of him. He had such a great sense of humor!!
Shari Selzler
Friend
October 10, 2021
To Gayle's family: I remember him as one of my students in the Alden country school where he was in the 6th and 7th grades. I stayed with his family while teaching there both years. The school is completely gone now, even their farm house, yard and the road. Teacher Marlene Weinberger Kouba
Marlene Kouba
October 10, 2021
Gayle was the best!! Always ready for action lot's of laughs. Proud to have called him my friend rest in peace!!!
Edward Richard
October 10, 2021
Ill Miss you Grandpa. The memories I have of the time we spend are precious to me.
James Wieland
Family
October 10, 2021
Sorry for the passing of your Father, Curt.
Terri Dascher
October 9, 2021
Loving thoughts and prayers to Gayles entire family as they go through this very sad, difficult time of life. Hold on to all your precious, happy memories
Kathy Pratl
October 9, 2021
So sorry to hear of this. Did not he lived so close
Luanna Huether Graeber
Friend
October 9, 2021
