Geneva Stradinger

Geneva Stradinger, 90, died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at her home in Bismarck.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Parkway Funeral Service.

