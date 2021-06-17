Genevieve Little

Genevieve "Jenny" Ann Little, 81, Bismarck, went to heaven on Nov. 16, 2020 of natural causes. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 21 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Burial will be held 2 p.m. Monday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Jenny was born Dec. 17, 1938 to Jacob and Eva Dinius in Hebron.

On May 4, 1957, she married Art C. Little in Bismarck. To this union, four children were born, Alan, Vicki, Lee and Charlie.

She worked for several years at Hoskins Meyer Greenhouse, then Cashman Nursery and retired from the Civic Center.

She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and active in Christian Women's. Jenny loved going to the Senior Center to have lunch and visit with all her friends. She was well known for her homemade cookies. We all looked forward to getting our own bucket of cookies, but you better be darn sure to return the bucket, or you wouldn't get any more cookies and there would be hell to pay.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years; her children Alan (Kristy) Little and their children Michael (Stephanie), Vicki (Mark) Goforth and their children Caleb (Salena), Jasper (fiancee, Lana) and Kassie Goforth, Lee (Noelle) Little and their children, Kyle, Jesse and Gretchen Little, Tyler (fiancee, Alyssa), Anna Gustafson, Charlie (Gayle) and their children Jake (fiancee, Haily) and Kate Little; two great-grandsons, Logan and Aiden Goforth; brother, Victor Dinius; sister, Phyllis Kindsvogel (who then passed away Dec. 24, 2020); sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Dinius, Donna Dinius, Lillian Dinius, Betty Brandt and Viola Hosie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Frank, John, Raymond and Russell; sister-in-law, Toni Dinius and Lavonne Beard; brothers-in-law, Max Beard, Robert Butler and Lucky Brandt; granddaughter, Alyssa Little.

