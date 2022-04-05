Genevieve (Jenny) Nerby

Genevieve (Jenny) Nerby, 94, Bismarck, North Dakota, passed away at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center on March 24, 2022. She was surrounded in her final days by her family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 PM Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Bismarck Funeral Home in Bismarck, ND. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. A private burial will be at a later date at Bethany Lutheran Cemetery, rural Robinson, ND.

Cremation has taken place and memorials can be sent to the Bismarck Cancer Center or the Heart & Lung Clinic affiliated with CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck.

The full obituary and the recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.