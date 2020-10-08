George Anderson

George Anderson, 88, of Bismarck, passed away Oct. 6, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius Health, Bismarck.

A private family graveside service will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. Please view the service on the Eastgate Funeral website next week. Public visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m. Sunday at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 East Divide Avenue, Bismarck.

George was born Aug. 2, 1932, to Dave and Ruby (Bowman) Anderson in Kenmare. George attended local schools and was involved in Boy Scouts where he was an Eagle Scout. George was a graduate of Minot State University and received a masters from UND. He taught music at Rock Lake, Linton, then in the Bismarck School system for 33 years where he taught in the band program at Simle Jr. High and elementary schools. Under his directorship, the BJC Bagpipe Bands performed at the Seattle World's Fair.

George was a past Worshipful Master of Masonic Lodge No.5 and a member of the El Zagal Shriners - Plainsmen. He was a member of the Elks, American Legion and Retired Teachers.

A favorite pastime for George was pontooning on the river with family and friends. He participated in running in local races, scuba diving and cross-country skiing.

After retirement, George volunteered at the ND Heritage Center and was a member of the McCabe United Methodist choir.

George is survived by his wife, Deanna; sons Mark Anderson and Kent Anderson; Bismarck, sister-in-law Marion Anderson, Cocoa Beach, Fla., and Sandra Lutz, Cortez, Colo.; brothers-in-law Randy (Elaine) Peters, and Rodney (Marilyn) Peters, McCook, Neb.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers and sisters-in-law Dale (Bea), Dean (Vera) and Robert Anderson.

To share memories of George and sign the guestbook go to www.eastgatefuneral.com