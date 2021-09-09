Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
George Hohimer
FUNERAL HOME
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
4211 Old Red Trail
Mandan, ND

George Hohimer

George Richard Hohimer, 81, of McKenzie, North Dakota passed away Sept. 4, 2021 due to complications of COVID-19. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

George is survived by his wife of 59 years Lois; Kids: Scott and Roxane. Grandkids: Brandi Valnes (Ty) kids, Shai and Anthony. Tanner Munsch (Courtney) kids, Maci, Caleb and Wesley. Matthew Munsch (Danielle) and their son George Richard. Sisters: Doris Wanner, Beverly Olson and Karen Hogue. In-laws: Madalyn (Gene) Kraft, Lila (Ken) Wilson. Chuck (Doris) Kuether. Janice Fryhling. Delrene Mills.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Elizabeth (Klein) Hohimer, Brother David Mills, Sisters Diane Thomas and Lory Olson.

www.dawiseperry.com


Published by The Bismarck Tribune from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
So sorry to hear about your dad Scott. Our sympathies to you and your family.
The Weinberger Family
September 10, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
M
September 10, 2021
Thinking of you, Lois and your family. My sympathy to you. Take care
Valerie Lovdahl
September 10, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss. Thinking of you.
Michael Agnew
Friend
September 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results