George Ressler

George T. Ressler passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the age of 86. He bravely battled COVID-19 and spent his final days under the caring staff of the COVID unit at Sunset Drive Nursing Home in Mandan. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18 at the Church of Corpus Christi. For those who cannot attend, the funeral Mass and rosary will be streamed live on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Bismarck Funeral Home with a rosaryigil service at 7 p.m.

George was born in St. Anthony on Oct. 9, 1933. He was the son of Joseph and Katie Ressler (Volk) and was one of 13 siblings.

George was married to Alice Rohrich who preceded him in death. They raised three children in Bismarck, Vickie Hrehocik, Roslyn Ressler and Tim Ressler. Vickie is married to Michael Hrehocik and they have one daughter Emily Hrehocik. They reside in Portland, Ore. Roslyn resides in Omaha, Neb. Tim is married to Nancy and they have two children, Harrison and Olivia. They reside in St. Paul, Minn.

George was actively involved in volunteering at the Ruth Meiers House and enjoyed the friendships he made there. He also volunteered at the Ronald McDonald soup kitchen. He has three surviving brothers, Emanuel, Ray and Willie Ressler and four sisters, Sally Bullinger, Marlene Kraft, Glorine Barnhardt and Maureen Renz. George was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Leo, Teddy and Eddie Ressler, as well as two sisters, Luella Bearman and Alvina Sakoff.

He will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with his family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.