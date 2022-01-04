Gerald Heidecker

Funeral Mass for Gerald "Jerry" Joe Heidecker, 68, of Dickinson will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dickinson with Father Keith Streifel celebrating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation for Jerry will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Stevenson Funeral Home in Dickinson with a vigil service being held at 6 p.m.

Jerry passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at CHI St. Alexius Health in Dickinson after a courageous battle with cancer.

Gerald (Jerry) Joe Heidecker was born Sept. 17, 1953 in Dickinson to Frank and Hanna Heidecker. Jerry grew up in Dickinson and graduated from Dickinson High School in 1971. On Oct. 9, 1975, Jerry married his high school sweetheart, Lynette Soland. After the couple was married, Jerry started his printing career. In 1979 he became an entrepreneur and started his own commercial printing company, Quality Quick Print. Jerry spent countless nights and hours building the business which was his true passion. He was determined to make something big out of nothing. Together they raised three children; Laurie, Jeremy, and Scott. Jerry instilled hard work ethics in his family and was proud to pass down his business to his children. After retirement Jerry and Lynette bought a vacation home in Las Vegas. He would jump at any chance to take a flight down to Vegas or a drive to his cabin in Killdeer. You could always find Jerry cheering on his grandkids at their sporting events, or shooting a game of pool at the Eagles. Jerry was known as a man of integrity, always keeping his word and never concerned for himself. He was honest and helpful, and taught his children to do what makes the best sense for them. Jerry contributed to many organizations including; DSU Heritage Foundation, CHI St. Alexis Health, St. Benedicts Health Care and the Dickinson Downtown Square. Jerry's family and lifetime friends will remember him for his humor, smile, laughs and late nights.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 46 years, Lynette and their dog, Bella; children, Laurie (Chris) Strommen of Dickinson, Jeremy (Cristin) Heidecker of Dickinson, Scott Heidecker of Dickinson; grandchildren Reygan and Lincoln Strommen; brother, Gary (Fayette) Heidecker of Dickinson; sister, Darlene (Dave) Harsh of Ariz.; brothers-in-law, Tim Soland of Ariz., Greg (Pam) Soland of Ariz.; sister-in-law, Lori (Jim) Grosulak of Williston; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Hanna Heidecker.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements by Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson.