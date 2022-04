Gerald "Jerry" J. Kluck, 83, Bismarck formerly of McClusky, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. There will be a private service with it being livestreamed 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 on the Bethel Lutheran Church, Bismarck Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/bethelbismarck/live/

(Hertz Funeral Home, McClusky)