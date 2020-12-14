Gerald "Stork" Nordquist, 94, Washburn, died Dec. 12, 2020 at the Benedictine Living Center, Garrison. Cremation will take place and graveside services will be held in the summer of 2021. (Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn)
I very much enjoyed visiting with Stork durring the American Legion meetings and in his home. He was one of a kind. I will miss his sharp mind and loving character. I am very sorry for your loss.
Bruce Sailer
December 14, 2020
Many great memories at the coffee shop and around the coffee pot at Nordquist Brothers. Condolences to his friends and family.