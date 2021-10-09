Gerald Sveen

Dr. Gerald Orlando Sveen, 96, of Bemidji, Minnesota and previously of Bottineau, passed away on Sept. 23, 2021.

Born on Dec. 7, 1924 in Bottineau, he was the son of Thorald and Inga (Nordsletten) Sveen. He moved with his family to Grand Forks in 1930 where he attended school through the 11th grade. In 1941 they moved to Fargo and he graduated with the Fargo High School Class of 1942. He attended the University of North Dakota from 1942-43 and 1946-47 and then went on to Temple University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, receiving his DDS degree in 1951. Gerald established and maintained a dental practice in Bottineau for 39 years.

He was a veteran of WWII having served in the U.S. Air Force 1943-45 as a B-24 navigator based in Italy, and in the U.S. Army Paratroopers in the 11th Airborne Division 1951-1953.

Service to his local community and state was of great importance to Gerald. He became involved in local government as an alderman 1956-64 and served as mayor of Bottineau for 12 years from 1966-78. He was the president of the Planning Commission from 1978-82, past member of the Executive Board League of Cities and league representative to State Judiciary Study Group. In 1992 Gerald was elected to the North Dakota House of Representatives where he served on judiciary, education and transportation committees through 2000.

Gerald served as president and founding member of the Bottineau Lions Club, Good Samaritan Center and Bottineau Ambulance service. He served as chairperson for the Bottineau Centennial Celebration and fund drives for St. Andrew's Health Center, United Parish Church Council, and the Bottineau swimming pool. He has been president of the Oak Creek Cemetery Association, vice president of the International Peace Garden, and a member of St. Andrew's Health Center Board of Directors.

He was a man of many hobbies and interests. Gerald raised Charolais cattle for many years, enjoyed golf, tennis, cross-country skiing, needlepoint, puzzles of all kinds, traveling and especially card playing with family and friends (even when he lost!). He could make a mean milkshake and delicious buttermilk pancakes.

Gerald married Ruth Ellen (Ertresvaag) on Dec. 27, 1950 and were together for over 50 years when Ruth Ellen passed away in 2001. He later married Phyllis Baukol and moved to Bemidji where they enjoyed time with family and friends at their lake home. Phyllis passed away in October 2020.

Preceded in death by parents Inga and Thorald; sisters, Thorice Brekke and Carol Bauer.

Survivors: son, Matthew (Pam) Sveen, Shorewood, Minn.; daughters, Kate (Ken) Smith, Bedford, Ind., Mary Nell Langehaug, Bottineau; brother, John Sveen, Bozeman, Mont.; eight grandchildren: Patrick (Char) and Isabelle Langehaug, Amanda (Ben) Cartwright, Erik (Carlyn) and Nick Sveen, Andrew, Ryan, and Kerry Quinlan; three great-grandchildren: Ethan, Emma and Eliott Cartwright.

A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Bottineau United Parish Church.