Geraldine Chaput

Geraldine A. Chaput, 94, formerly of Walhalla, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Sanford Hospital, Bismarck. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 11 at the St. Boniface Catholic Church, Walhalla.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary at the church.

Local survivors include her daughter, Mary (Larry) Smith and grandson, Steven Smith, all of Bismarck.

