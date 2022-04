Geraldine Rose Teske, 80, Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Jan. 6, 2022 at Fort Worth. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14 at DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory with Rev. Darrell Aleson officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

