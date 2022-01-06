Gertrude Laib

Gertrude Laib, age 85, of New Rockford, died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in the Lutheran Home of the Good Shepherd, New Rockford.

Gertrude "Gertie" Jean Strobel was born March 3, 1936 to Anna (Mertz) Strobel and John Strobel at Denhoff. She graduated from Denhoff High School in 1954. On July 1, 1954, Gertrude was united in marriage to Wilbert Laib at McClusky. In 1955, they moved to Bismarck. In 1971, they moved back to Mercer and Willie bought the family farm. They farmed until 1984, when they moved to Carrington, where they bought and operated the DelClaire Motel. Willie and Gertie retired in 1993 and moved to New Rockford.

She was a member of First Lutheran Church, New Rockford. They attended many threshing shows, including shows at Rollag, Minnesota and New Rockford. They enjoyed taking Farmers Union bus tours to various locations, and had taken three trips to the Philippines to visit their son Dale. Gertie and Willie were often seen taking walks around New Rockford, collecting the cans they encountered along the way. She loved the quilting time with her fellow church ladies. She also enjoyed her time at the casino, sewing, gardening and reading. She loved baking homemade bread and old German foods, handed down through generations.

Gertie is survived by her one son Dale of New Rockford and the Philippines; two daughters Jeannie Laib, Sumter, S.C., Jannell (David) Lagein, Rock Lake; 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Renee Fields, son Robert, granddaughter Shaila Fields, sister Linda and brother Johnny.

Gertrude's Visitation will be held Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 at First Lutheran Church, New Rockford. Her burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Mercer at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.EvansFuneralHomeND.com.