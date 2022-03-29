Gertrude "Gertie" Ann Mettler

BISMARCK - Gertude "Gertie" Ann Mettler, 93, Bismarck, formerly of Minot, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, in a Bismarck hospital.

Gertie Ann was born to Irvin and Freda (Hanneson) Decker on February 10, 1929, in Upham, ND. She grew up in Upham and found the love of her life Lawrence Mettler. They were united in marriage on May 30, 1947.

They made their home and farmed in Upham for the next forty five growing seasons, retiring in 1992 with a move to Minot, ND. Gertie was a classy lady who always took pride in her appearance and always kept her home and farmstead spotless. Gertie could light up a room with her smile and there was always coffee on and time for conversation for anyone in need. Yet, if she said your full name, you knew you were definitely in trouble! Lawrence and Gertrude were often spotted in matching outfits when having a night out on the town.

Gertie enjoyed golfing, bowling and supporting the kids' sporting events. She treasured time with grandchildren and 'lit up' with her great-grandchildren would show up to visit and never wanted them to leave. They moved to Bismarck in 2016. She remained active on various committees and was a dancer for the Bismarck Larks summer baseball team, an activity that always brought a smile to her face.

Gertie was a member of Our Redeemer's Lutheran Brethren Church in Minot and attended Grace Lutheran Brethren Church in Bismarck. She was strong in her faith and was not afraid to meet her maker. Gertie knew that God was going to take care of her and there would be no more pain. She was loved by many but will be missed by many more.

Gertie is survived by her loving husband of 75 years, Lawrence, Bismarck, ND; children Paulette (Russ) Moelker, Grand Rapids, MI and Ken (Sue) Mettler, Center, ND; grandsons Brac (Jamie) Mettler, Brett (Kimie) Moelker and Kirk (Shannon) Mettler; great-grandchildren Tessa, Hope, Aysia, Guy, Brittyn, Caden, Brycen, Kipton and Kinsler along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Gertie was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Joe, Polly, Donald, Charlie, Almeda and Ellen.

Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Brethren Church, Bismarck, ND. Interment: North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery, rural Mandan, ND.

Visitation: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Thomas Family Funeral Home, Minot and one hour prior to the start of the funeral service at the church in Bismarck.

Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Family Funeral Home, Minot, ND. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com.