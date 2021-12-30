Gertrude Nieuwsma

Gertrude Nieuwsma, 94, formerly of Bismarck, passed away Dec. 28, 2021 at the Crown Point Nursing Home in Sioux Center, Iowa.

Her funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at House of Prayer, 1470 S. Washington, Bismarck.

A prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E. Divide Ave, Bismarck.

Gertrude grew up on the family farm and attended country school near Hull. She worked in the Hull store and post office when she was in her late teens.

In 1946, she married Gerald Van Beek, from this union four children were born: Lorraine, Dennis, Gail and Gerry. They resided in Strasburg where Gerald was the standard oil bulk dealer until his death in 1961.

Four years later Gertrude married Edwin Nieuwsma, they purchased her parents' farmstead and farmed in the Hull area. She loved hosting, cooking and baking. She was famous for her fried chicken. For the next 33 years their home was an open door; they hosted their brothers, sisters, nephews and nieces from Hull, Washington, Indiana and Illinois, as well as their friends and whoever else stopped by until Edwin's passing in 1998.

In 1999, Gertrude moved to Bismarck to be near family, and she brought her love of playing cards with. She was very competitive and taught several generations of family how to play and love the game of rook. She really enjoyed her home in Bismarck and being so close to family. Every week she would spend an afternoon playing cards with her friends; she looked forward to that day very much.

Her son Denny passed away from cancer in 2001 and Gertrude was always there to help. She made many special dinners of things he loved.

She was a lifelong member of the Hull Christian Reformed Church where she was very active and especially loved to lead Bible studies. She had a tremendous faith and was an incredible example of her love of the Lord, which she passed on to generations.

Gertrude will be remembered by her family as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Gerald Van Beek and Edwin Nieuwsma; son, Dennis "Denny"; infant sister, Wilma; brothers, Gerrit, Albertus, Johnny; sisters, Frances, Rena and Wilma and son-in-law, Edwin Lee Nieuwsma.

She is survived by her daughters, Lorraine Nieuwsma, Sioux Center, Iowa, Gail (Sturg) Van Vugt, Sioux Center, Iowa; son, Gerald "Gary" (Denise) Van Beek, Bismarck; daughter-in-law, Cil Van Beek, Bismarck; grandchildren, Kevin (Gail) Nieuwsma, Michael (Sheresa) Nieuwsma, Trisha (Kris) Vonk, Michelle Van Beek, Jody Van Beek, Stacey (Kirby) Reitz, Kyle (Tricia) Van Vugt, Tim (Dawn) Van Vugt, Todd (Shanna) Van Vugt, Michael (Jen Suter) Van Beek and Mathew (Channa) Van Beek; great-grandchildren, Kori (Jake) Vander Yacht, Jordan (Kelli) Nieuwsma, Megan (Corey) Evans, Andrew (Abby) Nieuwsma, Bailey (Kyle) Gogel, Braden Vonk, Ethan Van Beek, Caden, Avery & Ashlyn Reitz, Kyson, Breckyn & Makartlee Van Vugt, Ella, Norah & Ava Van Vugt, Emmersyn, Landon & Kynlee Van Vugt, Theodore Van Beek and Zoey & Olivia Suter-Maier; great-great-grandchildren, Vivian & Edwin Vander Yacht, Madelyn Evans, Evelynn & Everett Gogel; and two sisters-in-law, Harriet Alice Haak, Linton and Harriet Haak, Lynden, Wash.

