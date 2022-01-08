Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gertrude Voegele

Gertrude Voegele

Gertrude Voegele, 95, of Mandan, died Jan. 6, 2022 at a Mandan care center.

A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 at First Lutheran Church in Mandan with Pastor Phil Leer officiating. Burial will follow in the Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home with a 7:30 p.m. prayer service.

Gertie is survived by her children, Betty (Myron) Lapp of Bismarck, Duane (Carol) Voegele of Bismarck, and Nancy (Steve) Conmy of Mandan; six grandchildren, Tammy Lapp-Harris (Lanny), Troy Lapp (Melinda), Tonya Voegele, Michelle Stoxen (Kody), Sarah Conmy, & Sean Conmy; and two great-grandchildren, Natalie & Evelyn.

She was preceded in death by her husband (Gustof), daughter (Alice Baer), sister & brother-in-law (Ervin & Bertha Boeckel), and brother (Donald Flemmer).

Please go to www.BuehlerLarson.com to view the full obituary and share memories of Gertie.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Buehler-Larson Funeral Home
1701 Sunset Dr., Mandan, ND
Jan
12
Service
7:30p.m.
Buehler-Larson Funeral Home
1701 Sunset Dr., Mandan, ND
Jan
13
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
First Lutheran Church
Mandan, ND
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
May God bless Betty and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sharon Pfenning
Family
January 11, 2022
We are sorry to hear of your mom's passing Nancy & Steve . I was lucky enough to take care of her when she was at Edgewood .she was a fun loving person prayer and hugs to all!!
Bonnie Kuntz
Friend
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results