Gertrude Voegele

Gertrude Voegele, 95, of Mandan, died Jan. 6, 2022 at a Mandan care center.

A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 at First Lutheran Church in Mandan with Pastor Phil Leer officiating. Burial will follow in the Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home with a 7:30 p.m. prayer service.

Gertie is survived by her children, Betty (Myron) Lapp of Bismarck, Duane (Carol) Voegele of Bismarck, and Nancy (Steve) Conmy of Mandan; six grandchildren, Tammy Lapp-Harris (Lanny), Troy Lapp (Melinda), Tonya Voegele, Michelle Stoxen (Kody), Sarah Conmy, & Sean Conmy; and two great-grandchildren, Natalie & Evelyn.

She was preceded in death by her husband (Gustof), daughter (Alice Baer), sister & brother-in-law (Ervin & Bertha Boeckel), and brother (Donald Flemmer).

