Gilbert Rudnick

Gilbert "Gil" Rudnick, 92, of Bismarck, formerly of Anamoose, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at the CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck. Private services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

There will be a public visitation Sunday beginning at 5 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with a rosary/vigil prayer service beginning at 7 p.m. with seating being limited due to CDC and state guidelines.

Gilbert (Gil) Rudnick, 92, the son of Paul and Hattie (Schuelke) Rudnick, was born Dec. 14, 1927. Gilbert married Elizabeth (Betty) Grad on Oct. 3, 1949 at the family farm where they raised their five children and continued the dairy, ranch and grain farming.

Gilbert is survived by his three sons, Randy (Tami) Rudnick of Bismarck, Gerry (Mary) Rudnick of Bismarck, Paul (Brenda) Rudnick of Anamoose; two daughters, Paulette (David) DeFoe of Alexandria, MN and Paula (Mike) Froemke of Moose Lake, MN; 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; one sister, Angeline Rudnick of Anamoose and one brother, Leo (Angie) Rudnick of Mandan; nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife Betty on Oct. 25, 2014; his parents, Paul and Hattie Rudnick; one infant daughter, Paulette Carol; one infant grandson, Jared Rudnick; daughter-in-law, Kathleen (Leintz) Rudnick; two sisters, Delores Selzler and Cecilia Dosch; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Wendelin Rudnick, Lawrence and Margaret Rudnick, Matt and Theresa Rudnick.

Arrangements with Hertz Funeral Home, Harvey. View church streaming links and share online at www.hertzfuneralhomes.com.