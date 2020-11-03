Giles Feigitsch

Giles J. Feigitsch, 74, of Bismarck, passed away on Oct. 18, 2020 in a Bismarck hospital.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at House of Prayer, Bismarck, with Reverend Dave Swonger officiating. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Cremation has taken place and no visitation will be held. Due to COVID-19, the family asks that you wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Giles was born Nov. 24, 1945 to Jacob and Elizabeth (Berger) Feigitsch in Hebron. He was raised and educated in Hebron.

On Oct. 22, 1965, he married Fran Fischer in Dickinson. They moved to Bismarck and together had two children.

Giles worked in various positions for the railroad and retired in 2012. In his spare time, he took pride in taking care of his yard, flowers, and garden. He also enjoyed going to the casino, but most of all, he loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Giles will be deeply missed by his daughter, Janelle (Joe) Schlosser of Linton; son, Scott (Kelly) Feigitsch of The Dalles, Ore.; four grandchildren, Sara (Chris) Bitz, Samantha (Steven) Urlacher, Jessica (Jon) Beitelspacher, and Joshua Schlosser; step grandchild, Kati Davis; five great-grandchildren, Adison, Caylor and Bryar Bitz, and Laikyn and Preslee Urlacher; two step great-grandchildren, Kota Azure and Odysseus Davis; two brothers, Paul and Frank Feigitsch; three sisters, Rita Stoner, Mary Kahm and Betty (Marvin) Tweet; one sister-in-law, Marlene Feigitsch; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances; his parents; one brother, Jake Feigitsch, two brothers-in-law, Barnie and Ron; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Jane and Mary Ann.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with his family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.