Ginger Simosko

Ginger R. Simosko, 54, Bismarck, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at M Health Fairview in Minneapolis.

A private family memorial service will be held at Eastgate Funeral Service.

Born March 13, 1967 in Boise, Idaho, she was the daughter of the late Betty Pearl Harris Warrick and Ronald Harry Warrick. Ginger was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in May 2020. She underwent many sessions of chemotherapy as well as a bone marrow stem cell transplant. She was a courageous fighter who took each challenge with a positive attitude and never one complaint. She fought relentlessly to the very end, which symbolizes her personality and love for her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Drake Warrick.

Ginger is survived by her husband, Ken Simosko and sons, Zachary and Skyler Simosko, Bismarck; brother Harry Warrick, Idaho Falls, Idaho; sister, Anna-Marie Robertson, Rigby, Idaho; granddaughters, Kaydence and Alexandria Warrick of Idaho Falls; and many nephews and nieces.

Many thanks to the doctors and nurses at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck and Fargo, M Health Fairview in Minneapolis, including the Bone Marrow Transplant Team and the ICU team who gave Ginger the utmost care and compassion throughout her battle.

There will be no public viewing. Cremation will be performed by Eastgate & Parkway Funeral Service followed by a private family service. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Ginger's memory may be directed to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at, www.eastgatefuneral.com.