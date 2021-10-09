Gladys Cairns

Gladys Marie Cairns, 77, passed away Oct. 6, 2021, in Henderson, Nevada after her kind and generous heart finally gave out. Services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Bismarck at a later date in the spring.

Gladys was born Feb. 5, 1944 in Graceville, Minnesota, the ninth child of Florence and Albert Weller. She was raised in Minnesota, graduating from Appleton High School. She married James Cairns in 1962. The lights of her life were Marie and Becci, her daughters, loving them always and forever.

Gladys graduated from Moorhead State College in 1973 with a degree in social work. She was employed by the nonprofit Volunteers for Community Services until she moved with her family to Bismarck in 1976.

She served the state of North Dakota as the administrator of Child Protection Services for the Department of Human Services from 1979 to 2006. Her work serving abused and neglected children and their families was a passion in her life. One of the most rewarding experiences for Gladys was her volunteer work from 1977 to 1983 with Parents Anonymous, a confidential support group for parents. She served as the state coordinator for the 1987 ND Year of the Child.

In 1980, Gladys received the Mental Health Association of North Dakota Woman of the Year Award.

She was named North Dakota Public employee of the year in 1984. In 1985 she received the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services Commissioner's National Award for her work on the prevention of child abuse and neglect. And in 2000 was awarded the State Friend of Extension recognition. Gladys wrote numerous grants for the State of North Dakota and was responsible for the state receiving millions of dollars in funding to help families and children in need.

After her retirement, Gladys was an active member of The First Presbyterian Church of Bismarck and enjoyed serving on the Fine Arts Festival board for the church. Gladys also served on the Burleigh County Social Service Board from 2013 to 2019. She also gave her time, knowledge, and love to the Abused Adult Resource Center while volunteering with her granddaughter Jaden at Seeds of Hope.

Gladys moved to Henderson, Nevada, in 2019 to be closer to family. She enjoyed crocheting and jewelry making, and made many beautiful things that she selflessly gave to the people she cared for. She also enjoyed completing jigsaw puzzles and assembled many, many puzzles with her new found friends in Henderson.

Gladys is survived by her precious daughters and their husbands, Marie and Jim Otis, Becci and Don Braunagel, as well as three wonderful grandchildren, Jaden Braunagel, and Grace and Nick Otis.

Memorials are preferred to the First Presbyterian Church of Bismarck.