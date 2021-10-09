Menu
Gladys Cairns
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021

Gladys Cairns

Gladys Marie Cairns, 77, passed away Oct. 6, 2021, in Henderson, Nevada after her kind and generous heart finally gave out. Services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Bismarck at a later date in the spring.

Gladys was born Feb. 5, 1944 in Graceville, Minnesota, the ninth child of Florence and Albert Weller. She was raised in Minnesota, graduating from Appleton High School. She married James Cairns in 1962. The lights of her life were Marie and Becci, her daughters, loving them always and forever.

Gladys graduated from Moorhead State College in 1973 with a degree in social work. She was employed by the nonprofit Volunteers for Community Services until she moved with her family to Bismarck in 1976.

She served the state of North Dakota as the administrator of Child Protection Services for the Department of Human Services from 1979 to 2006. Her work serving abused and neglected children and their families was a passion in her life. One of the most rewarding experiences for Gladys was her volunteer work from 1977 to 1983 with Parents Anonymous, a confidential support group for parents. She served as the state coordinator for the 1987 ND Year of the Child.

In 1980, Gladys received the Mental Health Association of North Dakota Woman of the Year Award.

She was named North Dakota Public employee of the year in 1984. In 1985 she received the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services Commissioner's National Award for her work on the prevention of child abuse and neglect. And in 2000 was awarded the State Friend of Extension recognition. Gladys wrote numerous grants for the State of North Dakota and was responsible for the state receiving millions of dollars in funding to help families and children in need.

After her retirement, Gladys was an active member of The First Presbyterian Church of Bismarck and enjoyed serving on the Fine Arts Festival board for the church. Gladys also served on the Burleigh County Social Service Board from 2013 to 2019. She also gave her time, knowledge, and love to the Abused Adult Resource Center while volunteering with her granddaughter Jaden at Seeds of Hope.

Gladys moved to Henderson, Nevada, in 2019 to be closer to family. She enjoyed crocheting and jewelry making, and made many beautiful things that she selflessly gave to the people she cared for. She also enjoyed completing jigsaw puzzles and assembled many, many puzzles with her new found friends in Henderson.

Gladys is survived by her precious daughters and their husbands, Marie and Jim Otis, Becci and Don Braunagel, as well as three wonderful grandchildren, Jaden Braunagel, and Grace and Nick Otis.

Memorials are preferred to the First Presbyterian Church of Bismarck.


I had the pleasure of woking with Gladys at the Children & Family Services Division of DHS for 18 years. She was a creative leader as Administrator of Child Protection Services. Over the years she received many well deserved honors and was well respected by her colleagues, public & private agencies and legislators. During her 27 years of public services she was instrumental in shepherding most of the significant child protection legislation in the states history.
Don Schmid
February 4, 2022
My work life, and that of so many others were so closely entwined with Gladys. She was so creative and her collaborative style over her career set a tone that everyone should emulate. She accomplished so much for the children in North Dakota. A life well done.
Ron Bedard
Work
October 13, 2021
We extend our sympathies to the Cairn family at this time of grieving the death of your mother. (Becci and Don, we shared 9th grade English at Simle.)
Steve and Linda Aafedt
October 13, 2021
Gladys has had a profound impact on my life and SO many others, many of whom will never know it was because of her that their lives were made better and more whole. Gladys supported and mentored me at the Department of Human Services and those were the best years in my career. The lessons I learned from her have carried me through many struggles, both personal and professional. She gave her whole heart and soul to her work on behalf of children and and has certainly left the world a better place simply by being herself. My heart goes out to Becci and Marie and their families. She was a great woman and a great friend.
Marlys Baker
Friend
October 11, 2021
Marie and Jim so sorry for your loss, my deepest sympathies to you, your family and friends.
Debbie Bangert
Other
October 10, 2021
Gladys lived a life of public service- no doubt she gets a free pass! Senator Tim Mathern
Tim Mathern
Work
October 10, 2021
I was fortunate to work for Gladys at the Volunteers for Community Service in Fargo. It was my first job and Gladys was the best boss anyone could ask for. I learned so much from our years together--about compassion, and affirming others by having her as a mentor. I was able to connect with her many years later before she moved away from Bismarck and will always be grateful we had a wonderful visit that day. She will always be in my heart.
Sue Riley
Work
October 10, 2021
Gladys was a great lady and enjoyed working with her. My prayers are with you all.
Chuck Sanderson
October 9, 2021
Oh what can I say. I am so saddened to lose my favorite friend in North Dakota. Gladys, you were a light and gift to me and so many others. You acted quietly & effectively upon your beliefs for others. Children were your concern in life. You did what so many of wish we could do. I miss you. P.
Paula Olsen
Friend
October 9, 2021
My heartfelt sympathy and prayers to you and your family. Gladys was a long time patient and became a special friend through the years. I was so happy to have been her nurse and friend. I will miss her.
Henri Heidt
October 9, 2021
One couldn´t have a better friend than Gladys!!
Leo Gross
Work
October 9, 2021
