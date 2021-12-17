Menu
Gladys Martin
Gladys L. Martin, 86, Mandan, passed away Dec. 15, 2021, at a local hospital. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21 at DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan with Rev. Derek Harkin officiating. Visitation is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan. Visitation continues one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Funeral arrangements are being entrusted with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan, ND
Dec
21
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan, ND
Gladys was a wonderful person and a great lady.Rest in Peace Mom
Dan Wintermeyer
December 19, 2021
