Gladys L. Martin, 86, Mandan, passed away Dec. 15, 2021, at a local hospital. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21 at DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan with Rev. Derek Harkin officiating. Visitation is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan. Visitation continues one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Funeral arrangements are being entrusted with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.