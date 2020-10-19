Menu
Gladys Morris
DIED
October 16, 2020
Gladys Greff Morris, 92, formerly of Mott died October 16, 2020 in Riverton, WY.

A memorial service will be held at St. Vincent's Catholic Church in Mott, ND on October 24 at 11:00 am MT. A rosary will be held before the service 10:30 am MT with inurnment in Sunnyslope Cemetery.

The Service will be live streamed on the website www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.

Surviving her daughters, Paulette (Terry) Hagge, Brenda (Joe) Hurt, Donna (Perry) Ackerman, Pandora (Morris) Hummel, and Cynthia (Eddie) Berger; sons: Leo (Patty) Greff, Michael (Lee Ann) Greff, David (Sue) Greff; 29 grandchildren, 57 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations to St. Margaret's School in Riverton or a charity of your choice. Cards may be sent to Michael Greff, 1306 Rose Marie Drive, Riverton, WY 82501.

Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Oct. 19, 2020.
Evanson Jensen Funeral Home - Mott
