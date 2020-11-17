Gladys Preszler

Gladys Preszler, 79, of Mandan, passed away Nov. 15, 2020 at her home. A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Bismarck Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mandan Union Cemetery. No visitation will be held as cremation has taken place.

Gladys was born Jan. 3, 1941 to Julius and Anna (Hanson) Peterson in Mandan. Gladys was raised in Mandan and graduated from Mandan Senior High. In 1959 she married Melvin Scheurer. Together they raised three children until Melvin's death. In 1977, she remarried Anton (Tony) Goertel and they had one son together.

She enjoyed gardening and traveling. She visited many foreign countries and cities during her time on earth. Mostly she enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by two daughters, Julie Murphy of Mandan, and Cindy Fix of Bismarck; two sons Wayne (Elana) Scheurer of Cadillac, Mich., and Michael (Jill) Goertel of Harford, S.D.; one sister Darla Keigley; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

