Glen Schoonover

Glen Schoonover, 91, of Bismarck, passed away November 11, 2020, at St. Vincent's Nursing Home, Bismarck.

A Funeral Service will be held for immediate family at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, ND, with Msgr. Chad Gion as celebrant. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday, November 16, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a private family prayer service at 7:00 PM.

The vigil service and the funeral service will both be live-streamed on the Weigel Funeral Home website. To watch go into Glen's obituary page and scroll down. The family requests that anyone attending the visitation or the funeral service to wear masks and adhere to all social distancing guidelines.

Glen Schoonover was born November 1, 1929, in Morton County, to George and Margaret (Gerving) Schoonover. He was educated in one room county schools. He served in the United States Army from 1951-1953 as a Tank Commander in the First Calvary Division during the Korean War. After his service in the Army, Glen returned to Fort Rice and worked with his father, George, in trucking. Glen and his brother Al formed Schoonover Brothers Construction and worked together on many road and dam projects throughout North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Montana. On August 31, 1958, he married Delores (Reitman) Schoonover at the Birka Lutheran Church in rural Washburn. In 1990, Glen and his son, David, started Southern Knights Trucking. In 1991, Glen and his daughter, Joyce, started Palace Butte, Inc.

Glen enjoyed hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He supported all his grandchildren, especially his granddaughters. He taught them there was no job that a man could do that his girls couldn't do. He showed all his grandchildren what hard work ethic and drive is. Nothing made him prouder than to watch his grandchildren outperform his seasoned heavy equipment operators or accomplish and become successful at any task they set their minds to.

Glen will be missed by his children, David (Cynthia) Schoonover, Bismarck, and Joyce (Alroy) Achtenberg, Fort Rice; grandchildren, Sonya (Travis) Johnson, Mandan, Britney (Sheldon) Hendricks, Bismarck, Kassondra (Zachary) Landis, Mandan, Kimberly (Andrew) Zavicar, Bismarck, Cody Schoonover (Stacey Thomas), Bismarck, Jesse Achtenberg, Fort Rice; great-grandchildren, Mckenna Hendricks, Mason Hendricks, Lilly Ann Evans, Dylan Johnson, Conor Johnson, Sayer Landis, Otto Landis, August Landis; and two sisters, Jenny Metzner and Arlene Capella.

Glen is preceded in death by his wife, Delores; brothers, Earl, Albert, Carl; sister, Lila Gress; and infant twins.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to sign the guestbook and share memories with his family.