Glenda Neustel

The Lord called Glenda Arlene (Koenig) Neustel home on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Eventide Nursing Home, at the age of 80, due to COVID-19. Glenda was born April 18, 1940, in Bowdon to Edgar & Marjorie (Peyer) Koenig. Glenda attended grade school at North Merkel #3 County School and graduated from Robinson High School in 1958. Glenda worked at Security State Bank for a short time prior to marrying the love of her life, Robert (Butch) Neustel, on June 6, 1959, in Robinson. Together they lived on a small cattle farm northwest of Robinson, where they raised their five children and hosted a special exchange student for a year. Butch passed away Feb. 12, 1992. Glenda continued to provide transportation for local students from Robinson to Steele during the school year. Glenda would work on ceramics in Steele rather than driving back home. In the summer of 1993, Glenda moved to Carrington where she worked at Dakota Growers Pasta Company. Glenda loved to bake for her family and friends. Everyone LOVED her homemade buns, caramel rolls, and kuchen. Upon retiring from the pasta plant, she sold baked goods to people in the community for extra income in Carrington, and then in Jamestown after moving there. Glenda resided at the James House for a number of years, and moved to Eventide Nursing Home in Jamestown in March 2012.

Glenda spent time reading and completing Sudoku puzzles. Glenda also has made many, many crosses out of plastic canvas, and gave them to so many. The crosses will be a treasure for all of us. She had a great love of flowers and enjoyed tending to the flowers at the James House and Eventide over the years. She loved when family stopped by to visit her. She deeply loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When Glenda's family visited her at the nursing home, workers would tell her family how much they enjoyed Glenda as a resident. Being a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Glenda will remain in our hearts and memories forever.

Glenda is survived by son-in-law Jeff Huss, Sykeston, Ronda (Ryan) Gjestvang, Rogers, Minn., Dale (Skip) (Amy) Neustel, Jamestown, Rozella (Mike) Richards, Britt, Minn., Roxy (Ricky) Bauer, Fargo, and Carmen Fasel, Switzerland. Grandchildren are Sondra (Dustin) Duda, Mickael Huss, Christopher (Laura) Gjestvang, Ashley (Luke) Botzek, Clint Gjestvang, Allison Gjestvang, Jacinda Neustel, Jesse (Carol) Richards, Ty (Alissa) Richards, Breauna Bauer, Lars and Fiona Fasel. Great-grandchildren include Chloe, Jaydee, Haidyn, Haylie, Haistyn, Levi, Hope, and Xavier. She is survived by her siblings Kay (Dick) Liberda, Neil (Cathy) Koenig, Doug Koenig, and Lorraine Wolf. Many nieces and nephews survive her as well.

Glenda is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert (Butch) Neustel, daughter Roberta Huss, brother and wife, Larry and Barb Koenig, in-laws Joyce and Dale Hanson, Dale Neustel, and Clifford Wolf.

Public Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Eddy Funeral Home.

Private Family Service will be held at Concordia Lutheran Church with Pastor Tom Eckstein officiating.

Burial: Bethany Lutheran Cemetery, Robinson.

Arrangements are in the care of Eddy Funeral Home.