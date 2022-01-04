Gloria Diede

Funeral services for Gloria Ann Diede, 87, Mandan, formerly of Hebron, will be held at a later date with Stevenson Funeral Home - Hebron.

Gloria passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 at her home in Mandan.

Gloria Ann Diede was born April 27, 1934 to Joseph and Mary (Heer) Kaufman. She was raised in Hebron and graduated from Hebron High School, valedictorian of her class. Gloria married David Dale Diede Jr. on June 2, 1952 and to this union four children were born; Douglas, Kathy, Joel and Colette. Together the couple farmed and ranched on the Diede Family Farm, southwest of Hebron and owned the "Four-Spot" Bar in Hebron for ten years. Gloria and Richard Portscheller became close friends and have been inseparable for over 35 years. A loving homemaker and mother, Gloria was involved in many clubs including Bridge Club, Royal Neighbors, Catholic Daughters, and W.I.F.E. Gloria worked as a consultant for Mary Kay and Princess House and was a North Dakota Insurance Agent. She loved family gatherings and was always ready to play a competitive game of bridge, whist or pinochle. In 2008, Gloria moved to Mandan where she enjoyed traveling many miles throughout North Dakota, especially down to Prairie Knights, for Hunters Club and concerts, with Richard. Gloria was known for being well dressed and her beautiful smile. Even at 87 years of age, and macular degeneration, she made sure to get her 2021 Christmas cards out to her family and friends. Her family and friends will continue to cherish all their memories spent with her.

Gloria is survived by her children, Kathy (Jeff Hansen) Greff of Mich., Joel Diede of Hebron, Colette Diede of Hawaii; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; life partner, Richard Portsheller of Mandan; Richard's children, Duane (Loell) Portscheller of Bismarck, Noreen (Clint) Walcker of Bismarck, Suzette (Mark) Richardson of Bismarck, Joanne Winterroth of Grand Forks; Richard's 12 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren; brother, Lawrence (Jacque Edwards) Kaufman of Ariz.; sister-in-law, Elora Kaufman of Fla.; and brother-in-law, Don Fuchs of Kan.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary; son, Douglas; brothers, Charles and Joseph Kaufman; sisters, Charmaine (Stanley) Jaeger, Marybelle (Jack) Torbet and Colleen Fuchs.

