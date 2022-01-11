Menu
Gloria Smith Hansen
FUNERAL HOME
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home - Williston
218 W Highland Dr
Williston, ND

Gloria Smith Hansen

Gloria Smith Hansen, 94, of Williston, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at her residence in Williston with her family by her side. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.

Gloria's Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Faith United Methodist Church in Williston. Pastor Ross Reinhiller will officiate. Gloria will be laid to rest at the Riverview Cemetery in Williston. A Family Service will be held 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and one hour prior to service. The funeral service will be livestreamed, you can view Gloria's service directly on her obituary page on the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home website.

Gloria is survived by her children, Douglas Smith, Bismarck, ND, Yolanda (Jim) Fransen, Queen Creek, Ariz., Sandra Smith, Mesa, Ariz., Diana (Tim) Anderson, Casper, Wyo., and Craig (Barry) Kawamoto, Waikoloa, Hawaii; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Arlene (Ivan) Kloefkorn, Spearfish, S.D. and Bertha Christensen, Glen Ullin, ND; and numerous nieces & nephews. Other survivors include Fred's children, Ralph (DeeAnne) Hansen, Moorhead, Minn., Doug Hansen, Williston, ND, Valorie (Rick) Berge, O'Fallen, Mo., and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Carl Smith and Fred Hansen; brothers, Milbern Christensen and Jim Christensen; sister, Cherie Morris; brother-in-law, Bill Morris; daughter-in-law, Leslee Smith; son-in-law, David Abel and an infant grandson & great-granddaughter. Also Fred's daughter-in-law, Wanda Hansen.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jan. 11, 2022.
