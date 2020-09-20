Gloria Porterfield Webber

She was born Nov. 22, 1933, the daughter of Albert and Alvina (Mauch) Schmidt. Gloria spent her childhood years on a farm south west of Goodrich and graduated from Goodrich High School in 1951.

After high school, Gloria attended college at the University of Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls, S.D. and then taught in a one-room schoolhouse. She married James Bradley Porterfield on June 29, 1953 and moved to the state of Ohio where she continued her teaching career and received her B.S. in elementary education at Youngstown State University, Youngstown, Ohio. Gloria taught for 20 years in elementary schools in Ohio, South Dakota and North Dakota.

In 1974 Gloria moved back to the Dakotas and enjoyed being active in the churches where her husband served as Pastor. She enjoyed working in the children's programs (Sunday school and AWANA) and with the ladies' fellowship group. Her husband died in 1992 and Gloria moved to Bismarck, where she became a member of Century Baptist Church. She worked for seven years in the church office. Gloria's favorite pasttime activities were reading, walking and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

On Nov. 2, 2002, Gloria married Kurt Webber and the couple made their home in Bismarck enjoying many common interests.

On Feb. 18, 2011 she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. On July 7, 2018 she became a resident of the Baptist Health Care Center.

Gloria is survived by her husband, Kurt; two sons and daughters-in-law; Robert (Linda), Coopersville, Mich., and David (Marcy), Bismarck; two daughters and sons-in-law, Barbara (Darby) Schlichenmayer and Cindy (Jeff) Jellesed, both of Bismarck; 11 grandchildren, Ann (Lindley) Arnold, Sarah Porterfield, Tim (Mandy) Porterfield, Bekah (Nate) Long, Megan Porterfield, Amanda (Matt) Mees, Joshua (Katie) and Luke (Danelle) Schlichenmayer, Derrick and Shayne Jellesed, Tori (Yarik) Stolyar; 25 great-grandchildren; brother, Al Schmidt; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, James; parents; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Iris (Eleon) Sandau; Diana (Wayne) Hoogestraat; and sister-in-law, Margaret Schmidt.

Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association.

