Gloriann Wolf

Nov. 23, 1960 – Oct. 16, 2020

Gloriann C. Sniegowski Wolf, 59, of Aurora, Illinois, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

Born Nov. 23, 1960 to Theodore and Luella (nee Fandrich) Wolf in Hazen. She graduated from Hazen High School and attended ND State College of Science in Fargo before moving to Illinois. She practiced nursing as a pediatric home health care nurse and touched the lives of many individuals. Gloriann had many talents: quilter, crafter, nurse, caregiver, gardener, animal lover, inventor, woodworker.

Preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Luella Wolf.

Gloriann is survived by her beloved husband Robert Sniegowski, her brothers Gene (Nancy) Wolf and Gerald (Kim) Wolf of Hazen, nieces Melissa (Gilbert) Rakes and their children, Amanda (Lawrence) Dunn and their children, Krissondra Klop (fiancé Derek Kostelecky) and their children, nephew Ryan (Nikki) Wolf and their children, cherished friend Michelle Rodriguez.

Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont, IL.

Funeral services: Monday, Oct. 26, 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment SS. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com.