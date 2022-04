Goldie Kreiter

Goldie Kreiter, 99, Bismarck, passed away Jan. 10, 2022. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14 at the Bismarck Adventist Church, 1109 N 26th St, Bismarck. Visitation will be held one hour prior at the church.

To read Goldie's obituary, watch the livestream and sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.