Gorden Llewellyn

Gorden Guy Llewellyn, of Minot, peacefully passed away in his home on June 6, 2021, at the age of 82.

A military burial with full honors will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, 1825 46th Street, Mandan.

There will be a celebration of Gorden's life at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 15 at the Minot VFW, 1100 31st Street SE, Minot.

All family and friends are invited to attend the funeral and celebration of life.

Gorden was born March 24, 1939, in Minot to Gorden T. and Fern (Heemer) Llewellyn. Gorden was raised and attended school in Minot. In July of 1960, Gorden joined the United States Army, where he served in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1966.

On Feb. 14, 1964, Gorden married Ann Brunsell of Parshall. They made their home in Minot, where they raised their children, Nancy, Carla, and Dustin. From 1968 to 1984, Gorden was employed as a combination technician with Souris River Telephone. He was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church and the Moose Club. Gorden enjoyed fishing and spending time at his Van Hook lake home and in later years at Battle Lake, Minnesota. He loved being outdoors and that is when he was the happiest.

Gorden was extremely proud of his granddaughter, Casey. Anyone that ever spoke with him learned about Casey and her horses. Grandpa Gordie was a well-known fixture in Casey's horse world, cruising around on his scooter visiting and cheering everyone on. Grandpa was always smiling and telling everyone "Good Job."

Gorden is survived by his daughters, Nancy Llewellyn (Byron Knox), and Carla Evenson; son, Dustin Llewellyn (Carrie Peddycoart); granddaughter, Casey Evenson; sisters, April (David) Demaree, Thelma (Alvin) Blohms and Donna Korgel; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Gorden was preceded in death by his wife, Ann; parents; and sister, Agnes.

(Bismarck Funeral Home)