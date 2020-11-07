Gordon Fidge

Gordon James Fidge, 87, Bismarck, passed away Nov. 1, 2020, at The Prince of Peace Care Center in Ellendale.

There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place at DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan. For full obituary and funeral information visit the funeral home's website.

Gordon was born May 21, 1933, to Nels Johnson Fidge and Salvine (Holland) Fidge in Jamestown. He was raised on the family farm outside of Jamestown. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force (1951-55) and served in the Korea Conflict. While stationed at Ellsworth Air Force base (Rapid City, S.D.) he met his future wife Dorine Novotny from Martin, South Dakota, and they married June 16, 1956 in Gordon, Nebraska. In 1960 they moved to the Fidge Family homestead outside of Jamestown. In the 1980s he went to work for an insurance company in Bismarck until his retirement in 2013.

He is survived by his wife Dorine; children: Glenn Fidge, Jeanette Hoffman, Patricia Fidge, Nancy Comito; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.