Gordon Krueger

Gordon Krueger, 91, Minot, formerly of Max, ND, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at his home with his loving family at his side.

Gordon Leroy Krueger was born June 20, 1930, a son of Henry and Lydia (Walz) Krueger in Iota Flat Township, Ward County, ND. Gordon was only an 8th grade graduate, but was proud to recently receive an honorary high school diploma from Max High School.

On January 23, 1951, Gordon enlisted into the United States Army. He proudly served his country until his honorable discharge on February 26, 1952. His tour was shortened due to catching rheumatic fever, doctor said only live to 40 and not be able to do physical work. Well – Gordon doubled that age and worked tirelessly on his farm for over 45 years.

On March 21, 1954, Gordon was united in marriage to Linda Lee Kalabza at Hope Lutheran Church in rural Sawyer, ND. Together they rented farms by Sawyer and the Radar Base, then in the fall of 1958, they moved to the Krueger family farm, NE of Max. Here they made their roots and raised six children who worked alongside him on the farm. His motto was "If you love what you do, you will never work a day in your life". For the first 16 years of their marriage, Gordon never missed a milking morning or night. When he retired in 1995, they moved to Minot. He still would drive tractors now and then and would be the official parts runner. One of his favorite hobbies was his weekly fishing trips to Lake Darling with his best friends Arnold & Archie. Linda and Gordon celebrated milestone anniversaries and travelled the world together, and were side by side for 64 years. Linda passed December 15, 2018. Their biggest heartbreak was when Calvin their son, was tragically lost in an accident in 1991.

Gordon served on many boards in his community, Hope Church Counsel, Rushville Township Supervisor, Ward County Crop Improvement, and was on the Ward County Water Resource Board for 11 ½ years. He a member of the Eagles, Elks, ticket-taker for the Golden K at many sporting events, and most recently enjoyed his time at the Moose.

He was baptized, confirmed and married at Hope Lutheran Church, Rural Sawyer. Upon moving to Minot, they became active members of Christ Lutheran Church.

Gordon's legacy will be carried on by his family: children, Jeff (Lisa) Krueger, Dennis (Cindy) Krueger, Curtis (Nancy) Krueger, Lori (Tom) Leier, Diane (Greg) Bryantt and his daughter-in-law, Rose Klein; grandchildren, Alexis (Ryan) Antilla, Caitlin (Nick) Frucci, Erica (Carter) Berkelman, Matthew Krueger, Justin (Germain) Krueger, Brent (Alonna) Krueger, Sara (Paul) Lee, Jessica (Jessi) Reiter, Danielle (Bobby) Krueger, Cole (Lacey) Krueger, Ethan Krueger, Calvin (Sydney) Krueger, Hope (Dylan) Raftevold, TJ Leier, Chris (Jenna) Leier, Kelly (Jarad) Janz, Tanner (Jerrica) Bryantt and Loni (Brendan Nelson) Bryantt; 18 great-grandchildren and 1 great- great grandchild: siblings: Connie Claxton, Marvin & Nadine Krueger, Charles Freed, Angie Krueger; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

Gordon was preceded in death by wife Linda his son, Calvin, siblings; Roland (Myrtle) Krueger, Violet (Ernest) Wendschlag, Caroline (Bobby) Gullickson, Eugene Krueger, Geraldine Freed , Faye Hatlestead Herzog, Glen Claxton, Eddie Kalabaza .

Visitation: Wednesday, September 8, 2021, from 2:00 until 5:00 pm at Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot

Funeral Service: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held.