Gordon Mayer
FUNERAL HOME
Hertz Funeral Homes - Harvey
800 Birch Avenue
Harvey, ND

Gordon Mayer

Gordon Mayer, 74, retired Harvey pharmacist, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at the Sanford Hospital in Bismarck. Services will be held at First Lutheran Church, Harvey at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Services will be streamed on the First Lutheran Church, Harvey Facebook page. Visitation will be held at Hertz Funeral Home, Harvey on Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery, Harvey.

Gordy is survived by his wife, Sandra Mayer of Harvey; daughter Nicole (John) Crabtree; son Eric (Amy) Mayer; six grandchildren, Nicholas, Alex, Zachary, Matthew, Emelia and Cecelia; one great-grandson, Layne; sister, Beverly George; brother, Orv (Diana) Mayer; sister-in-law Eileen Mayer. Gordy was preceded in death by his parents; Holdrich and Martha (Bender) Mayer; brother, Rick; brother-in-law, Bob George. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the First Lutheran Church, Harvey, ND. View and share online at www.hertzfuneralhomes.com


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 14, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hertz Funeral Homes - Harvey
800 Birch Avenue, Harvey, ND
Dec
15
Service
10:30a.m.
First Lutheran Church
Harvey, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Hertz Funeral Homes - Harvey
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest In Peace my uncle Gordy
Deborah Mayer(Fenwick)
December 15, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Judy ( Lee ) Ondicho
December 14, 2020
The thoughts of My old pal, Gordy and our adventures are rushing back. My heartfelt sympathy for the whole Mayer family. Bless Gordy, May he Rest In Peace. Patsy!
Pat Curran
December 14, 2020
