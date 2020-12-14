Gordon Mayer

Gordon Mayer, 74, retired Harvey pharmacist, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at the Sanford Hospital in Bismarck. Services will be held at First Lutheran Church, Harvey at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Services will be streamed on the First Lutheran Church, Harvey Facebook page. Visitation will be held at Hertz Funeral Home, Harvey on Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery, Harvey.

Gordy is survived by his wife, Sandra Mayer of Harvey; daughter Nicole (John) Crabtree; son Eric (Amy) Mayer; six grandchildren, Nicholas, Alex, Zachary, Matthew, Emelia and Cecelia; one great-grandson, Layne; sister, Beverly George; brother, Orv (Diana) Mayer; sister-in-law Eileen Mayer. Gordy was preceded in death by his parents; Holdrich and Martha (Bender) Mayer; brother, Rick; brother-in-law, Bob George. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the First Lutheran Church, Harvey, ND. View and share online at www.hertzfuneralhomes.com