Gregg Pelton
Visitation
Apr, 24 2022
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Stevenson Funeral Home
Gregg Pelton

BISMARCK - Funeral Services for Gregg Pelton, 58, of Bismarck formerly of Dickinson will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 25, 2022 at Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson. Pastor Scott Skones will officiate. Burial will follow at Dunn Center Cemetery.

Visitation will be will be 1:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m., Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Stevenson Funeral Home with prayer service beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Gregg passed away February 4, 2022 in a Bismarck Hospital from complications of pneumonia and cancer.

For his full obituary, please visit stevensonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Apr. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
24
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Stevenson Funeral Home
Dickinson, ND
Apr
24
Prayer Service
4:00p.m.
Stevenson Funeral Home
Dickinson, ND
Apr
25
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Stevenson Funeral Home
Dickinson, ND
