Gregg Pelton

BISMARCK - Funeral Services for Gregg Pelton, 58, of Bismarck formerly of Dickinson will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 25, 2022 at Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson. Pastor Scott Skones will officiate. Burial will follow at Dunn Center Cemetery.

Visitation will be will be 1:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m., Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Stevenson Funeral Home with prayer service beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Gregg passed away February 4, 2022 in a Bismarck Hospital from complications of pneumonia and cancer.

For his full obituary, please visit stevensonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson.