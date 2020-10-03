Gregory Franklund

Gregory A. Franklund, 64, Bismarck, accepted the Lord's call to rest on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

A limited-size funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website.

Public visitation will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck. Social distance guidelines are to be followed.

Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck.

Greg was born on Oct. 11, 1955 to Willis and Betty (Buchholz) Franklund. Greg grew up and attended schools in Baldwin and Bismarck. After high school Greg continued to farm with his father and raised pigs in the Baldwin area. Greg had other jobs including driver for Sonshine Delivery, meter reader with REC and his love of music and electronics lead him to The Music Syndicate.

In Greg's younger and healthier years, he was a quiet, soft-spoken person with a light sense of humor and kind smile. But, after many years of frustrating and declining health issues, some of those traits had diminished.

He was a lifetime member of Zion Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Greg's hobbies included, restoring old vehicles and tractors. His patient and meticulous personality allowed him to restore them piece by piece until he achieved perfection. Every Thursday, he would gather with friends who shared his love of cars. He also loved to garden and grow a variety of flowers. Being a farm boy at heart, he also enjoyed animals, but particularly birds and his dogs.

Greg is survived by his sisters, Terri (Bruce) Hegel, Rapid City, S.D.; Diane (Ward) Enger, Bismarck; nephews, Ben (Nicole) Hegel, Rapid City, S.D., Chad Hegel, Bismarck; great-nephews, Kyler, Marcus and Parker; godmother, Mavis Buchholz, Bismarck; special friend, Shala Sargent, Bismarck; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and car club buddies.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents; godfather/uncle, Rodger Buchholz; uncle, Clifford Williams; aunt, Ella Meyer; and cousins, Doug Meyer and Bryan Williams.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials given to the charity of your choice.

To sign the online guestbook, watch the service livestream and share memories of Greg, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.