Gregory Stoltz

Gregory William Stoltz (Billy) born in Mandan, Oct. 9, 1945, to Philip and Maggie (Berger) Stoltz took his long ride to meet up with his dear friend Brezzie on Sept. 7, 2021, at a Phoenix, Arizona hospital.

He loved riding across the country on his Harley with that big smile on his face (not to worry his motto).

He is preceded in death by his wife, Kathy, his parents, his brother, Jimmy.

Billy is survived by his Sweet Emma and her father Aaron, his sons Steve and Timmy, brother Kenny, Karen and his three sisters, Eileen, Junie and Bettie (Tootsie), and many nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Bill.