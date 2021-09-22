Menu
Gregory Stoltz

Gregory Stoltz

Gregory William Stoltz (Billy) born in Mandan, Oct. 9, 1945, to Philip and Maggie (Berger) Stoltz took his long ride to meet up with his dear friend Brezzie on Sept. 7, 2021, at a Phoenix, Arizona hospital.

He loved riding across the country on his Harley with that big smile on his face (not to worry his motto).

He is preceded in death by his wife, Kathy, his parents, his brother, Jimmy.

Billy is survived by his Sweet Emma and her father Aaron, his sons Steve and Timmy, brother Kenny, Karen and his three sisters, Eileen, Junie and Bettie (Tootsie), and many nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Bill.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 22, 2021.
So sorry to hear of Uncle Billy's passing. I'll always remember his sweet smile and how he laughed. Sure wish I could be with all of you when you lay him to rest. Sending my love and prayers. Toni
Toni (Graham) Mangan
October 12, 2021
Rest In Peace Dear Brother .Junie
June Mckinzie
Family
September 26, 2021
