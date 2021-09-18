Gwendolyn Brown Hill

Gwendolyn Brown Hill (Gwen) died Sept. 1, 2021 in Fairfax, Virginia, at the age of 90. Born Feb. 28, 1931, to Alfred M. Brown and Eleanor Svare Brown, Gwen was raised on the family farm near Nome. She attended a one room school near the farm for grades 1 through 8, and then graduated as valedictorian of her class in 1949 from Enderlin High School. She went on to attend Concordia College, Moorhead, Minnesota, where she sang in the concert choir receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1953.

While attending college Gwen married Clinton Hill. She worked as a teacher in Ulen, Minnesota and a receptionist before becoming a full-time mother to sons Chris and Corey. She was a devoted mother, a wonderful sister, and a delightful friend. She was an avid football fan, enjoyed singing, cooking, and caring for her beloved cat Brutus and Pepe the poodle.

She is survived by Clinton Hill; sons Chris Hill and Corey Hill; loving sister Gloria Brown Grant; daughter-in-law Shirley Hill; grandsons Dylan, Jesse, and Jared Hill; granddaughters Chantae Hill and Shola Oyerinde; nephew David B. Grant; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter-in-law Paulette Hill.

Flowers can be sent to the burial site - Fairfax Memorial Park 9902 Braddock Road Fairfax, VA 22032