Hailey Fitterer

Hailey Fitterer, 23, Bismarck, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 at a Bismarck hospital. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Mandan with Rev. Josh Waltz officiating. Gathering of family and friends will be from one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Mandan Union Cemetery, Mandan.

Hailey was born Jan. 16, 1998 at Bismarck to Aloysius and Mary (Yantzer) Fitterer. She was raised and educated in Mandan and graduated from Mandan High School in 2016. She was working as a clerk for the Burleigh County Collection Bureau.

Hailey will always be remembered for her big heart that was made of gold. She was a caring and compassionate person that was shown especially to her grandparents. Her gift of kindness made you smile. She had a smile that could light up a room and a giggle that was infectious. She loved her cats just as much as she loved her Aunt Margaret's "cookie salad" and Grandma Yantzer's "Kase Knip." There was no gray area with Hailey. She spoke her mind, in that way, you could say she was her mother's daughter. Hailey had one true best friend, her brother Jared. She was very protective of him, even when they were not seeing eye to eye.

Hailey will be truly missed by the many whose paths crossed hers in life, but mostly she will be missed by her family.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Fitterer (Brad Johnson); father, Aloysius (Fabiola) Fitterer; brother, Jared Fitterer, step-brother, Aris Contreras, step-sister, Chantelle Contreras; grandmother, Antoinette Fitterer; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, classmates, and friends.

Hailey was preceded in death by her grandparents, Raymond (Esther) Yantzer, and Alphonse Fitterer.

Hailey, fly free without pain or fear, for you will be missed but never forgotten. You will always be in our hearts.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.