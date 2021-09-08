Menu
Harlin Kling
Ladbury Funeral Service
Harlin Kling, 91, of Dickinson, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at St. Benedict's Health Center, Dickinson with his wife at his side. Harlin's Funeral Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 at Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson with Rev. Dahle officiating. Inurnment will take place at the Dickinson Cemetery. Visitation will be from 8 a.m. to service time on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Dickinson.

Arrangements are with Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson, www.ladburyfuneralservice.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Ladbury Funeral Service
Sponsored by Ladbury Funeral Service.
Love, Marlo and Katie
September 8, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with the family
Vic Stiefel
Work
September 8, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T. D.
September 8, 2021
