Harlin Kling, 91, of Dickinson, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at St. Benedict's Health Center, Dickinson with his wife at his side. Harlin's Funeral Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 at Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson with Rev. Dahle officiating. Inurnment will take place at the Dickinson Cemetery. Visitation will be from 8 a.m. to service time on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Dickinson.

