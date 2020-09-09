Harold Krueger

The funeral service for Harold Krueger, 96, of Wishek, will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at St. Luke Lutheran Church, Wishek. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. Friday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

His life was gentle and the elements mixed so well in him that nature might stand up and say to all the world, "This was a man."

Harold Andrew Krueger, MGySgt, USMC retired, veteran of three wars, answered his final call of duty Sept. 7, 2020. He passed away peacefully in the Wishek Living Center, Wishek.

Harold was born Feb. 21, 1924, the oldest of seven children, to Sophia (Reidlinger) and Henry Krueger in Kulm. He graduated from Kulm High School in 1942 and on Nov. 13, 1942, he was sworn in as a U.S. Marine where he served in the signal corps. He engaged in many missions in the South Pacific, including Treasure Island with the New Zealand Brigade, Guadalcanal, Guam and the Battle of Okinawa, and he received many awards, medals and citations. While he was on his honeymoon, he was called up and shipped out to Korea. There he had to go out at night, ahead of the troops, laying telephone wire through enemy territory. He engaged in numerous battles in Korea, including the Inchon Invasion and the defense of Seoul. In 1967, he was stationed in Iwakuni, Japan, where he was with MAG 15, 1st Marine Air Wing as Communication Chief and was sent into Vietnam numerous times to check on operations. He ended his military career as Comm. Chief of the 4th Marine Division at Camp Pendelton, Calif. After he retired from the Marine Corps, he served in the Secret Service under President Nixon at San Clemente, Calif. He resigned in 1974, moved to Grand Forks, where he was a mail carrier at the Grand Forks Air Base until 1986. He retired at the age of 62 and moved to Wishek, where he lived until his passing.

Harold married the love of his life, LaVina Heyd, June 30, 1950. Their marriage was blessed with two daughters: Debra and Denise.

Harold was a master gardener and avid bridge and other card player. He was proud of his civic duty and contributions to the community as a member of Lions International, the American Legion, the Dakota Leathernecks, Germans from Russia, as an election judge and in service to his church, St. Lukes Lutheran. He was kind to everyone and always willing to lend a hand and step in to help. In addition to his many military awards, he won the respect and admiration of everyone he met. He stayed sharp until the end and had a wonderful memory, sharing his war experiences and stories with many people.

So very grateful to have shared this good man's life, he is survived by his daughters, Debra Turner (Perry), Wishek; and Denise Brown (Charles Keller Jr.), Towner; his grandchildren, Isaac Turner (Melanie Crow), Kalamazoo, Mich.; Jodi Groves (Daniel), Riverside, Calif.; Emily Snyder (Lyle), Marshall, Minn.; and Charles Brown IV, Bismarck; three great-grandsons and three great-granddaughters; his sister, Vera David, Sioux Falls, S.D.; and Betty Golz, Clinton Township, Mich.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Roy, Robert and Roger Krueger; his sister Joan Rau; his beloved life partner and wife, LaVina Krueger; and his grandson, Kevin Harold Turner.

