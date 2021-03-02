Harold Loritz

Harold Lloyd Loritz, 88, Bismarck, passed peacefully from cancer Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 surrounded by his family.

He was born in Hebron on Jan. 19, 1933 and graduated from Hebron High School in 1952. Shortly after graduation, Harold joined the U.S. Navy and served aboard the battleship USS Missouri seeing active duty in the Korean War. In 2018 Harold was appreciative to be included on the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. for Veterans.

After returning from service in May 1956 Harold married the love of his life, Margaret Anderson, on June 18, 1959 and remained married for 61 years until his death.

Professionally, Harold worked for the department store JC Penny's for 35 years, retired, and then worked for the Bismarck Public Schools for an additional 20 years finally retiring in 1998.

Harold had a lifelong love of the outdoors. He had many stories of his hunting and fishing trips. No matter the weather, he never turned down a boat ride. He spent long summers gardening in the backyard and warm winters in San Diego where he enjoyed working with his son-in-law at the San Diego Boat Show.

He led an active social life up to the very end. He enjoyed morning breakfasts with his friends and Tuesday Night Super Club. He was a member of the American Legion, VFW, Sons of Norway, and the Promenader's Square Dance Club. But by far his favorite pasttime was working on projects with his friends. If there was a project at hand they always called Harold.

Harold found peace of mind working for hours at a time in his workshop whittling canes and mastering the scroll saw. He was very proud when people appreciated his craftsmanship. You always knew a special Christmas gift was coming from "Santa's Workshop."

Harold will be deeply missed by his loving wife of almost 62 years, Marge; his children, Loren (Renee), Lisa (Jim), Lara (Travis) and Lowell; as well as grandchildren, Rayce (Greta), Alexis (Nolan), Joe and Brigitte, Jada and Monique, Brett and Brian (Jess); and his great-grandchildren, Taiven and Brysten, Bryce and Logan, Bodie and Nora.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Victor and Alvin; and his sisters, Leone and Lauretta. He is survived by his sisters Vernice and Mavis.

Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4 at Faith Lutheran Church, Bismarck, with pre-service visitation from 12 to 1:30 p.m. A service livestream will be available on the church's Facebook page.

Interment will follow at 3 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, with full Navy Honors.

To share memories of Harold and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.