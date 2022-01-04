Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harold Morman
FUNERAL HOME
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND

Harold Morman

Harold Charles Morman, 90, of Mandan, passed away January 2, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 AM on Friday, January 7, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Josh Waltz as celebrant. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 5:00-7:00 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to sign the guestbook and share memories with Harold's family.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
108 3rd St NE, Mandan, ND
Jan
6
Service
7:00p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
108 3rd St NE, Mandan, ND
Jan
7
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
108 3rd St NE, Mandan, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.