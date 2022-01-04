Harold Morman

Harold Charles Morman, 90, of Mandan, passed away January 2, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 AM on Friday, January 7, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Josh Waltz as celebrant. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 5:00-7:00 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM.

