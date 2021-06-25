Menu
Harold Rants Sr.
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021

Harold D. Rants Sr., 83, Mandan, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at a local hospital. Burial took place in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery after cremation.

Harold was born March 18, 1938, in Wilton to Everett and Agnes (Selahn) Rants. He was raised and educated in the Wilton area. He married the love of his life Gloria Schumacher on Aug. 29, 1961. They were married nearly 60 years before his passing.

Harold served his country in the U.S. Navy, stationed on the USS Yorktown Naval Aircraft Carrier. He was in Aviation Ordinance before moving on to Flight Deck Air Recovery. He was in various occupations over the years, including law enforcement, truck driving, owning and operating restaurants, and managing several mobile home parks in North Dakota and Washington.

Harold and Gloria have been involved with Northland Pace for over four years, where they made many new friends and reconnected with some old ones. Harold enjoyed hunting, woodworking, and fishing and had a knack at repairing almost anything around the house. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, and he loved his dogs, Cheyenne, Roxy, and Scooby.

Harold is survived by his wife, Gloria; sons, Harold Jr. (Brenda), and Robert (Darla); grandchildren, Margo, Shawn, Bethany, Jenna, and Camden; five great-grandchildren; sister, Marlys Schlichenmayer; brother Kenneth (Eunice) Rants; and many nieces and nephews.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Barbara; sister, Margie Frederick.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
DaWise Perry/Mandan Crematory
4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan, ND
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry Gloria on your loss of your husband, Harold. I too lost my husband 2 years ago. May God put his arms around and give you peace! A classmate from the 50's. Delores Oster Dockter
Delores Dockter
Friend
June 25, 2021
