Harold Rants Sr.

Harold D. Rants Sr., 83, Mandan, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at a local hospital. Burial took place in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery after cremation.

Harold was born March 18, 1938, in Wilton to Everett and Agnes (Selahn) Rants. He was raised and educated in the Wilton area. He married the love of his life Gloria Schumacher on Aug. 29, 1961. They were married nearly 60 years before his passing.

Harold served his country in the U.S. Navy, stationed on the USS Yorktown Naval Aircraft Carrier. He was in Aviation Ordinance before moving on to Flight Deck Air Recovery. He was in various occupations over the years, including law enforcement, truck driving, owning and operating restaurants, and managing several mobile home parks in North Dakota and Washington.

Harold and Gloria have been involved with Northland Pace for over four years, where they made many new friends and reconnected with some old ones. Harold enjoyed hunting, woodworking, and fishing and had a knack at repairing almost anything around the house. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, and he loved his dogs, Cheyenne, Roxy, and Scooby.

Harold is survived by his wife, Gloria; sons, Harold Jr. (Brenda), and Robert (Darla); grandchildren, Margo, Shawn, Bethany, Jenna, and Camden; five great-grandchildren; sister, Marlys Schlichenmayer; brother Kenneth (Eunice) Rants; and many nieces and nephews.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Barbara; sister, Margie Frederick.