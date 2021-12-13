Harry Wetzel

Harry "Donald" Wetzel of Beulah passed away at the Missouri Slope Nursing home on Dec. 10, 2021, at the age of 94. We are sad but grateful for all the years we have had with our dad. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. (CST), Dec. 17 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Beulah with Father Joseph Evinger officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from to 5 to 7 p.m. (CST), Dec. 16 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Beulah with a wake service starting at 6:30 p.m.

Donald is survived with great love by his children Kay (Bryce) Koslan, Barry (Dee Dee) Wetzel, Kim (Vicki) Wetzel, Marsha (Carey) Johnson, Beth (Jeri) Jankowski.

Grandchildren: Josh Smith and Sarah Smith (Andrew IV) Scopel; Michael (Jennifer) Wetzel, Cory (Medora) Wetzel and Erin Wetzel; Cole, Oran and Kara Wetzel; Briana (Jordan) Holle, Ciara, Trevor and Amber Johnson; Tyson Jankowski and Haley (Earl) Stanley.

Great grandchildren: Andrew V, Thalia and Kinsley Scopel; Raeyne Cornett, Bentley, Kennedy, and Teagen Wetzel; Milo and Daisy Holle; Payton and Rylan Jankowski; Keira, Aaleah, Eden, Xander, Morgan and Ferryn Stanley.

Donald was preceded in death by his wife Lenore, parents Harry and Frances Wetzel and brothers Dale, Robert and James Wetzel.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Beulah.

Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.